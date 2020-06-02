7 Day Forecast 06/02/20

The month of June will begin with average highs but as skies clear up by the middle of the week, highs will be well above average. This afternoon we will warm up to 87 degrees with partly cloudy skies and a small chance of Isolated showers moving into our southern counties this afternoon. A very similar day for our Tuesday as well, but come Wednesday skies will be clearing up and highs will reach into the mid 90s.

The sunny skies will continue for the rest of the week. We will be feeling much more like summer for our Thursday and Friday. Skies will remain sunny with highs reaching into the upper 90s.