7 Day Forecast 06/03/20

A few Isolated showers will remain possible for southern portions of Texoma this afternoon. Otherwise skies will be partly cloudy through the day with highs reaching into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

High pressure builds back over the region by the middle of the week. We will be sunny and hot to finish out the rest of the week. Highs will be in the mid 90s for Wednesday afternoon. Then we will be reaching up near triple digit heat for the end of the week. A hot weekend ahead for Texoma.