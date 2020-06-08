7 Day Forecast 06/08/20

We are only 3 days into June and we are already feeling like we are in the middle of Summer. Highs have already started to push above the average for early June, feeling more like July, and will be near 100 degrees by the end of the week.

For this afternoon we will be up to 95 degrees with mostly sunny skies. There could be an isolated shower or two popping up today due to the daytime heating. A few more clouds arrive for our Thursday with another chance of an isolated rain shower. Even with the clouds highs will reach into the upper 90s. Not much change through the weekend. The heat will continue with sunny skies lasting into next week.