7 Day Forecast 06/09/20

A slight bump in afternoon highs as a pool of warmer air settles in ahead of a weak cold front. Highs pressure continues to dominate skies across the country so even if temperatures fluctuate a a couple of degrees, skies will remain mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 90s today with winds out of the south at around 10-15 mph.

With Tuesdays arrival comes a weak cold front. The cooler air will be helped dragged down by the north winds of the weakening tropical depression to the east. Highs will stay in the lower 90s through the week with lows in the 60s, but highs are expected to return to the upper 90s by the end of the week.