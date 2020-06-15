7 Day Forecast 06/15/20

A front arriving this morning will bring gusty winds this afternoon. Winds will be increasing from the Northwest to around 25-30 mph this afternoon. Skies will remain sunny but our highs will only reach into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Humidity will also be dropping behind the front, down to around 10-20%. The low humidity with high winds will lead to an increased risk of fire danger during the afternoon.

The winds will calm down for our Wednesday, but it will take a few days for the sunshine to heat us back up to where highs were on Monday. Thursday high will be in the lower 90s, but by the weekend we will be back to above average heat.