7 Day Forecast 06/15/20

7 Day Forecast

Summer officially begins on the 20th, but the heat has been here for a few weeks and will not be going anywhere. Highs will be in the mid 90s today and tomorrow with mostly sunny skies. As we begin to reach into the 90s the afternoon heat will help a few more clouds to form, but rain chances will stay out of the forecast through the work week.

Though there may be a little upper level moisture, we will be drier at the surface. Humidity this afternoon will be down to around 25-30%. Western counties will have a slightly elevated fire weather risk today.

By the end of the week our highs will be near the triple digits with a small chance of rain Sunday.

