A slight increase in humidity across Texoma today. Mornings will be a little stuffy with humidity around 80-90%, but by the afternoon humidity will be down to around 30-40%. Highs will still reach into the mid 90s but we will have a few more clouds in the sky. Late afternoon into early evening we could even have a few areas of light drizzle.
Skies will clear up for the middle of the week as afternoon highs push into the upper 90s. Rain chances will return by the end of the week, with light widespread showers possible this Friday. A better chance of rain for the start of next week.
7 Day Forecast 06/16/20
