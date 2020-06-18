7 Day Forecast 06/18/20

Today continues the trend of hot and sunny weather in Texoma. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 90s today. The winds will be rather breezy, staying from the south between 15-20 mph. Wind gusts could be reaching up to around 25-30 mph. A few more clouds arriving for tonight with lows back into the lower 70s.

Rain chances will return by the end of the week. There will be a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon. A small chance of rain will remain through the weekend with highs hovering in the lower to mid 90s. Skies will be clearing back up again by next week. Highs will be back in the upper 90s Monday and Tuesday, but we will feel warmer as higher humidity arrives next week.