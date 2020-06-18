7 Day Forecast 06/18/20

The heat remains as clouds begin building back over Texoma. A system of low pressure near the panhandle will continue to approach Texoma with a weak cold front right behind it. The cooler air is expected to stall just to the north of us, but will be close enough of scattered showers to develop for our Friday. Highs will be in the 90s through the end of the week, with on and off showers through Sunday. Winds will also rain from the south between 10-20 mph. Skies clear up briefly for next Monday, but more on and off rain possible for next week.