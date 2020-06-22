7 Day Forecast 06/22/20

Cloudy skies building in this afternoon, highs will not be as hot to finish out the week, but we will still reach into the lower 90s this afternoon. We are well below average when it comes to rainfall totals for the month of June, but that could be changing by tonight. A line of showers and thunderstorms are expected to arrive later this evening. Scattered showers arriving later in the afternoon with stronger storms picking up early tonight. Rainfall totals could reach up to around 2-3 inches in some areas which will go along way to make up for the rainfall deficit.

With the line of showers there will be a slight risk of severe weather in our western counties. Our main concerns will be strong gusty winds with a low risk of small to medium sized hail. Scattered showers will persist through the weekend.