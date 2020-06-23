7 Day Forecast 06/23/20

After a dry start to our June, Mother nature has decided to catch us up on our missing rain. A few Isolated showers will be possible this afternoon, with a round of heavier rain arriving later tonight. Showers and thunderstorms moving through the area around 1-2 AM tonight.

Otherwise our skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy for the start of the week, with highs hovering in the upper 80s and lower 90s. We will have a break from the rain for the middle of the week to help us dry up, but more rain returns by the end of the week.