7 Day Forecast 06/24/20

A few scattered showers will remain for our afternoon, but the threat of severe weather will be low for today. Sunshine will peak through the clouds this afternoon, allowing our highs to reach into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Highs will be slightly below average for the next couple of days with winds staying light.

Mostly sunny skies will return as early as Wednesday and we will stay sunny through the end of the work week. We might be a little dusty come Friday as the Saharan Dust arrives. Highs will be back in the lower to mid 90s for the start of next week.