7 Day Forecast 06/25/20

Average summer temperatures returning to Texoma for the next few days. Skies will remain mostly sunny with highs will consistently reach into the lower 90s through Monday. Winds will remain out of the south, pulling in some additional humidity, so our heat index will be closer to 95-97 degrees through the weekend.

The southern wind will also be direct the plum of Saharan Dust into Texoma. The dust made its journey of over 5000 miles across the Atlantic and has finally arrived on America’s shores. The fine air particles could cause issues for people with respiratory problems, otherwise, duller skies and a layer of dust on vehicles will be our most noticeable impact.

