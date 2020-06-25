7 Day Forecast 06/25/20

Highs pressure is back over central portions of the United States, reaching down into Texoma. Ample sunshine on the way for the rest of our work week as the heat slowly builds. This afternoon we will have sunny skies with highs up to 89 degrees. Winds will be calm from the east at 5-10 mph. Our highs will reach into the lower 90s by tomorrow and will stay in the 90s for the rest of extended forecast.

You may also notice hazy / dusty conditions over the next few days. Saharan dust will arrive later Thursday. Air quality will be reduced and people with asthma and allergies could have respiratory issues.