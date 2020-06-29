7 Day Forecast 06/29/20

The end of June will be warm and windy, with highs reaching into the mid 90s. The average high for this time of the year is 94 degrees and that is what we can expect to see for the next few days. Our skies will be mostly clear over the next few days, but you may notice a red hue. The hazy skies over the next few days will be due to Saharan dust that made the 5000 mile trek across the Atlantic. The thickest of the Dust will stay to the East of Texoma, but we will have enough that it could cause issues for people with respiratory issues.

The haze should move out by next week, just in time for our highs to jump into the upper 90s.