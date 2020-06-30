7 Day Forecast 06/30/20

Temperatures are rising in Texoma. Highs will reach into the upper 90s and triple digits today. Not only will we be dealing with above average heat, but we will also have a breezy wind from the south at around 15-25 mph.

A dryline will arrive this afternoon, moving into some of our western counties. Areas that stay ahead of the line will have higher humidity and will have to deal with a heat index around 105-110 degrees. Areas behind the line will have humidity down to around 10% and will have an elevated risk of fire danger.

The heat will remain for the rest of the work week, with triple digit heat expected over the next several days.