Scorching and sweltering summer sunshine see sufficient surface searing. Highs this afternoon will reach up to 100 degrees. We are expecting a dry heat in our western counties leading to a fire weather warning in effect for Jackson county until 8:00 PM today. A dryline will attempt to move through Texoma, but will stall out over our western counties. With the dryline stalled, the humidity will remain in our eastern counties. While the actual temperature may only reach up to 99 degrees, the heat index values will be reach up to 110 degrees.
Above average highs continue into the start of July, with skies remaining mostly sunny.
7 Day Forecast 06/30/20
