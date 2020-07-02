7 Day Forecast 07/02/20

The first day of July begins arrives with excessive heat. A heat advisory will be in effect for most of Texoma today until 8:00 PM. Those who have to be outside for prolonged periods need to be aware of heat exhaustion and dehydration. Although 101 degrees is nothing new to our area, the added humidity will make the heat feel closer to 115 degrees. As our afternoon highs reach into the triple digits.

The heat continues for the rest of the week. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s through the 4th of July weekend.