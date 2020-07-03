A drier heat for our forth of July weekend. Although our highs will continue to reach into the mid to upper 90s over the next several days, with lower humidity the heat index values are not going to be high enough to cause health issues. Due to the summer heat, we could have enough lift from warm air advection for a few pop up afternoon showers similar to what we have experienced over the past few afternoon.
for your 4th of July, skies will remain mostly clear. Highs will reach into the upper 90s with a light eastern breeze. We will be mostly sunny and should not have any issues with 4th of July fireworks displays. We will be tracking a backdoor front over the weekend. It could arrive early next week, to bring highs down slightly below average.
7 Day Forecast 07/03/20
