7 Day Forecast 07/06/20

As we heat up this afternoon, it will appear as though heat waves are emanating from hot surfaces. Metal seat belts and monkey bars become untouchable in the summer heat. Heaven forbid you forget to put up your sun visor in your cars windshield before you get out.

Highs will reach into the upper 90s again this afternoon. Expect heat index values to be closer to 105 to 110 degrees. Thee will be a heat advisory in effect for most of Texoma until 9 PM. If you have to be outside this afternoon, it is best to wear loose fitting clothes and drink plenty of water. Heat exhaustion continues to be a concern. As we heat up, warm air advection along the dryline to the west could cause a few rain showers to move into our western counties.

A few more clouds arrive for the weekend, highs will be in the mid 90s for our forth of July. Scattered showers will be possible next week.