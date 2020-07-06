1  of  3
Breaking News
3rd COVID-19 death in Wichita County
Third death linked to COVID-19 confirmed in Wichita Co.
Resident at Faith Refuge tests positive for COVID-19

7 Day Forecast 07/06/20

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Scattered showers and cloudy skies will keep our temperatures below average to start the work week. A broad region of low pressure over the region keeps cloudy skies in our forecast for much of the day but we do expect most of the rain to clear out by late afternoon. Highs will be up to 88 degrees this afternoon with a light breeze from the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Skies will be clearing up by the middle of the week, and highs will be increasing. Triple digit heat will return by the end of the week. Sunny skies will remain through the weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News