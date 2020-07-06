Scattered showers and cloudy skies will keep our temperatures below average to start the work week. A broad region of low pressure over the region keeps cloudy skies in our forecast for much of the day but we do expect most of the rain to clear out by late afternoon. Highs will be up to 88 degrees this afternoon with a light breeze from the southeast at 5-10 mph.
Skies will be clearing up by the middle of the week, and highs will be increasing. Triple digit heat will return by the end of the week. Sunny skies will remain through the weekend.
7 Day Forecast 07/06/20
Scattered showers and cloudy skies will keep our temperatures below average to start the work week. A broad region of low pressure over the region keeps cloudy skies in our forecast for much of the day but we do expect most of the rain to clear out by late afternoon. Highs will be up to 88 degrees this afternoon with a light breeze from the southeast at 5-10 mph.