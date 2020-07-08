7 Day Forecast 07/08/20

Today will be our last day with below average highs. Skies will remain partly cloudy into the afternoon with a small chance of light isolated showers in our eastern counties. Highs will be up to around 90 degrees, but we will feel closer to 95 degrees because of how high the humidity remains in Texoma.

High humidity will remain a concern especially as highs begin to climb. Winds return from the south Wednesday and highs will be up to 96 degrees. We will be returning to triple digit heat by Thursday. Extreme heat and sunny skies lasting through the end of the week.