7 Day Forecast 07/09/20

When summer arrives, Texomans know to expect hot afternoons. But it is not so usual to have such high humidity. A southern breeze continues to bring higher humidity into our region which will increase our heat index values well into the triple digits.

The clearer skies will also have an impact on us over the next few days. Above average highs will reach above 100 degrees for the end of the week and that is before you consider how hot it is going to feel, Our dewpoints will hover around 70-75 degrees which will create a heat index closer to 110-115 degrees by the end of the week. Next week is the earliest we could see dry heat returning