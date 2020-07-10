7 Day Forecast 07/10/20

Excessive heat returns for the end of the week. A heat advisory will be in effect for most of Texoma today and it will remain through Saturday. Our highs will reach into the triple digits this afternoon and that is where we will stay through the entire exteneded forecast. We will also have to deal with high humidity through the rest of this week, which will balloon the heat index values closer to 110 to 115 degrees.

Next weeks heat will be slightly more bearable. Humidity will be falling next week, which should decrease our heat index (feels like) temperatures. Make sure that you take precautions to try to stay cool this week. Also make sure to look before you lock, cars will heat up much faster and become much hotter than the outside temperatures.