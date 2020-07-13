7 Day Forecast 07/13/20

Not much change in the forecast. A heat advisory remains in effect for every county in Texoma. Highs will reach up to 100 degrees today and the humidity will stay high. Our heat index values will be closer to 110 degrees in the afternoon. Heat related illnesses could be a concern for those outside for long periods during peak heat hours.

lows will be down to 77 degrees tonight, Skies will be mostly clear. We will repeat our pattern of Above average heat and humidity for Saturday. Highs will be up to 104 degrees with sunny skies. Dewpoints should drop by a few degrees next week. That should lower the heat index value, but actual afternoon highs will be a few degrees warmer.