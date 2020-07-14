7 Day Forecast 07/14/20

A heat advisory remains for most of Texoma today. Highs will reach up to around 100 to 103 degrees for our afternoon. Though not as high as last week, we will still be dealing with uncomfortable humidity. The heat index has us feeling closer to 105-110 degrees this afternoon. Skies will continue to stay partly cloudy for much of today and tomorrow thanks to a front in northern portions of Oklahoma, but thanks to a ridge of upper level high pressure, we will not expect many chances of rain.

It will be a typical summer week with afternoon highs in the 90s and triple digits. More sunshine for the rest of the week with slightly less humidity.