7 Day Forecast 07/15/20

Triple digit highs will return this afternoon. We will be up to 103 degrees this afternoon but some of our western counties could see highs up to around 107. There will be an elevated risk of fire danger in our western counties this afternoon because of lower humidity and a south breeze at around 15-20 mph.

We have continues to have some light scattered showers popping up over the last few days, and some light drizzle will be possible today as well. Due to high pressure in the upper atmosphere the risk of stronger storms developing is not likely. Skies will be clearing up through the week. By the end of the week we will be mostly sunny. Highs will be back in the upper 90s by the end of the week.