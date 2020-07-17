7 Day Forecast 07/17/20

Yesterday will take the crown as the hottest day of the week, but it will be hard to notice the 2 degree difference from yesterdays high. This afternoon we will reach up to 102 degrees. The light rain showers this morning will do little to cool us down, but skies will remain partly cloudy for most of the day. The added humidity to the air due to the light showers will push our heat index values back up near 110 degrees this afternoon.

For the remainder of the week, we should see more sunshine. Highs will remain close to 100 degrees. Our lows will be a little cooler over night. Expect to get back down into the mid 70s by the end of the week.