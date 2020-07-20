7 Day Forecast 07/20/20

Another round of triple digit highs on the way for Texoma. Most of us will heat up to 100° to 102° this afternoon. A heat advisory will be in effect for most of Texoma until 8 PM this evening. Ample sunshine over the region this afternoon and skies will remain clear for the next several days. Although we will have sunny weather we expect to have our afternoon highs dropping a couple of degrees next week.

The slight decrease in heat will be thanks to a ridge of upper level high pressure leaving the area. Temperatures will hover around 95° to 97° next week.