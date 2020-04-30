7 Day Forecast

Light rain showers will be possible through today. Later this afternoon that chance of rain will turn into a chance of heavy showers and thunderstorms thanks to a mild cold front. Temperatures will only drop about 10 degrees behind the front, but it will be enough for the threat of severe weather as it moves through late this evening. As the system moves to the southeast the risk of severe weather will build. We will have a slight to enhanced risk of severe storms. The main concern will be hail up to 2-4 inches in diameter and strong wind gusts.

Skies will clear up, becoming sunny for our Wednesday. The air behind the front will be much drier, and with lower humidity there will be a concern of increased fire risk for areas that did not receive much rainfall. The slightly cooler air will be short lived and by the end of the week highs will be in the mid 90s.