7 Day Forecast 05/22/20

Scattered showers have arrived in Texoma and they will remain on and off for the next several days. We will have a 30% chance of showers for today. Highs will reach into the mid 80s but will feel closer to the lower 90s due to elevated humidity. There are two main factors that will lead to our scattered showers. The first is the high humidity providing moisture for rain development. We will also have a warm front moving across Texoma this afternoon increasing the instability in the atmosphere and increasing our chance of showers. Skies will be partly cloudy Friday with highs in the lower 90s. there could be a few pop up showers Friday afternoon with the daytime heating. With a similar weather pattern expected for Saturday.

Cloudy skies will return ahead of a cold front that will move through later in the day Sunday. Rain chances increasing for Sunday afternoon and remain in the area for Memorial Day Monday. Highs will be in the lower 80s for the start of next week.