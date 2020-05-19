7 Day Forecast 5/19/20

A ridge of high pressure over the Great Plains region will dominate our forecast for the first half of the week. Skies will remain mostly sunny through Wednesday, with above average highs. The winds will be light out of the east but they will become a little breezier by the middle of the week.

By Thursday the high pressure ridge will weaken allowing for a systems of disturbances to move through Texoma. Warmer air will arrive as well, pushing highs into the lower 90s Friday and Saturday.