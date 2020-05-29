7 Day Forecast 5/29/20

Only a slight chance of scattered showers today and tomorrow thanks to a broad region of low pressure that is slowly moved to the east. As it is replaces with a high pressure ridge, we will continue to have clearer skies and warmer afternoon highs.

There will be a 20% chance of light rain through the day today, skies will otherwise be partly cloudy with highs reaching up to around 82 degrees. Not much change for our Thursday, but by the end of the week we will be mostly sunny. Highs will be slowly increasing, reaching into the upper 80s by the start of next week.