7 Day Forecast 6/01/20

Texoma will stay warm and sunny through the weekend. Make sure to have your sunglasses and maybe even some sunscreen handy. Highs are going to stay in the upper 80s over the next few days. A slow warming trend will bring us up to 87 degrees this afternoon. Then reaching up to 91 degrees by Monday. We will reach into the mid 90s by the middle of next week.

With a high pressure ridge over the great plains region, there is not much change of rain. The atmosphere will remain very stable. This will be a great weekend to get outdoor work done, just remember to stay hydrated!