7 day Forecast for April 12th, 2021

Sadly, our chance of afternoon/evening rain has been dropping, the bulk of the rainy weather is now expected to develop a little further east of our area as a front moves through. but we will at least experience the cooler air for the start of the weekend. Today highs will be up to around 84 degrees. We will have on and off cloud cover through the day. Low pressure overhead will start our day mostly cloudy. By noon, the clouds should be clearing up, but they will build back in as the front arrives this evening. We will have a 20% chance of showers in our eastern counties but sadly not expecting much of a chance for rain west of Wichita Falls. Winds will be much stronger behind the front, with our breeze staying strong out of the north at around 20-25 mph.

Skies will clear up to start off our Saturday. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s tonight. We will continue to have sunny skies Saturday afternoon with highs reaching up to 74 degrees. We will be warming up again for Sunday with highs returning to the mid 80s.

Next week is shaping up to be much cooler and rainier. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s, with a 20-40% chance of showers for Tuesday and Wednesday.