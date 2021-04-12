A cold front moving through this morning will have a pretty drastic impact on our forecast for the week ahead. Highs behind the front will only be in the lower 70s. We do expect cloud cover to increase during the day with even a few light rain showers possible later in the evening. Winds will be pretty strong behind the front as well, out of the northeast at around 10-20 mph. Winds could even reach up to 25 mph at times.
Once the clouds move in they will stick around, Low pressure will stall in central Texas which will keep a chance of on and off showers in the forecast through the work week. There will be a chance of some thunderstorms developing, but the risk of severe weather will stay low over the next couple of days. Highs will remain below average as well, only reaching into the lower to mid 60s for much of the week.
7 day Forecast for April 12th, 2021
A cold front moving through this morning will have a pretty drastic impact on our forecast for the week ahead. Highs behind the front will only be in the lower 70s. We do expect cloud cover to increase during the day with even a few light rain showers possible later in the evening. Winds will be pretty strong behind the front as well, out of the northeast at around 10-20 mph. Winds could even reach up to 25 mph at times.