What is nicer than a day of good steady rain showers? A whole week of light steady rain showers. Thanks to low pressure slowly being pushed across Texas, a weeks worth of rain is exactly what we can expect. The on and off again rain will continue as we start our Wednesday. We will have a 20% chance of Rain through noon, with rain chances increasing for our afternoon. Cloudy skies and A northern breeze will keep our highs in the lower 60s. Skies will stay cloudy overnight as rain chances persist and lows drop into the upper 40s.
We will have a 40% chance of showers for our Thursday. There will be a small chance of a thunderstorm or two. Highs will stay in the lower 60s through the end of the week. Our highest chance of Thunderstorms will be Friday. A weak front will arrive giving enough lift for a 70% chance of showers to develop. High pressure will build in behind the Friday showers and help clear up skies for the afternoon.
7 Day Forecast For April 14th, 2021
