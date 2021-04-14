7 Day Forecast For April 14th, 2021

Praying for rain is just a natural part of living in Texoma. We hear it all the time and see the signs on the side of the road. Well someone finally got their prays answered because our rainy week is not over yet. Today will begin with a few scattered showers in our southern counties, the rain has remain along highway 380. We do have cloudy skies across most of Texoma with lows down in the 40s and 50s. We will have a few breaks in the clouds by the middle of the day, the sunshine peaking through will help highs reach up into the lower 70s. Cloudy skies will return for our evening, bringing another 40% chance of widespread showers. There will be a small risk of Thunderstorms, but thankfully severe weather risk will remain low.

Rain will remain through Wednesday. Highs will only reach into the lower 60s with winds out of the northeast. We will have a repeating trend of cloudy skies, below average highs, and scattered showers that will continue through the end of the week. Low pressure will remain over central Texas through the end of the week to keep the rain chances around. We will start to clear up again by the start of next week.