7 Day Forecast for April 16th, 2021

Little change in our forecast. Highs will be staying below average, only reaching into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Rain chances are expected to start off low even through we will have plenty of clouds in the morning. Just like yesterday, rain will begin to move in from the west for our afternoon. The scattered showers will have the potential for thunderstorm development, but the risk of severe weather should remain south of Texoma.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to persist through the night and into Friday morning. Lows will not fall too far overnight, only down into the lower 50s. By Friday afternoon, the rain chances will begin to wane. Cloudy skies will keep Fridays highs in the lower 60s. By Friday night there will have a reinforcing wave of cool air from the north. Lows Will drop into the lower 40s for Saturday morning but with clearer skies on the horizon, we will warm back into the 70s by next week.