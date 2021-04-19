7 Day Forecast for April 19th, 2021

We will have a foggy and rainy start to our day. This mornings high humidity and low winds will facilitate the formation of Fog. We are also tracking a line of showers that is moving across Texoma. The line of rain will continue to strengthen as it heads to the southeast. The chance of Thunderstorms will increase for our southeastern counties. This mornings line of rain is going to be our last chance of heavy showers for at least a little while. Rain chances will decrease this afternoon, but skies will remain cloudy. Highs will only be in the lower 60s today.

This weekend will begin cloudy but skies will be clearing up by Sunday. Highs will be increasing thanks to the clearer skies. We will warm into the mid to upper 60s Sunday and even into the lower 70s by Monday. A dry front will move through to reinforce the cooler air Tuesday. We can expect more up and down temperatures next week.