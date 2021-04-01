7 Day Forecast for April 1st, 2021

Get ready for a warm and breezy afternoon. Highs will be up to around 80 degrees, with a strong southern breeze staying at around 15-25 mph. Wind gusts are expected to reach up to 35 mph today. Though we will be windy, it should still feel pretty good outside with our above average highs and sunny skies. A few clouds returning overnight with lows down to around 53 degrees. A few more clouds will arrive by Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be a few degrees cooler thanks to the increase in clouds, reaching into the mid to upper 70s. We are expecting to see clouds increasing ahead of a cold front that will arrive Tuesday night.

As the front moves across Teexoma, there will be a 20% chance of showers in our eastern counties, but we do not expect widespread rain in Texoma. Lows will be down to 44 degrees Tuesday night with winds from the North at 10-15 mph. The northern breeze will continue for the remainder of the work week. Skies clearing up quickly after the front, highs will be in the 60s from Wednesday to Friday.