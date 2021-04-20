7 Day Forecast for April 20th, 2021

If you have any outdoor chores that need to be done this week, today will be the best day to get them finished. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon with sunny skies and a light southwestern breeze. Lows will be down to around 43 degrees Monday night. A cold front is expected to arrive Tuesday morning, pulling down some much colder northern air.

Tuesday afternoon is only expected to warm up to around 55 degrees as winds shift to be out of the north at around 15-25 mph. Highs will remain well below average, only reaching into the upper 50s through the middle of the week. Partly cloudy skies sticking around by Thursday and Friday rain chances will return.

A few scattered showers will be possible Thursday but we will have a better chance of thunderstorms for our Friday. Highs will begin to warm back up by the end of the week. and we will return to the 70s for the weekend.