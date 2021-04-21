7 Day Forecast for April 21st, 2021

We will be noticeably colder this morning after a cold front moves through. We will have increasing cloud cover through the morning and a strong northern breeze. Winds stay out of the north at around 15-25 mph which will keep us from warming up much this afternoon. Highs will remain in the mid 50s this afternoon, about the same temperatures that we were before the front moved through this morning. Over night we will be under a freeze warning. Lows will be down to 32 degrees but we will feel closer to around 27 degrees. A freeze warning will be in effect overnight for all counties.

The cooler than average air will remain over the next few days. Highs hovering in the upper 50s and lower 60s through Thursday. Skies will remain partly cloudy through much of the week, but we will have increasing cloud cover Thursday as a pacific front arrives. This front will not cool us down but will bring us a chance of rain. A chance of scattered showers arriving late Thursday will develop into a 40% chance of thunderstorms for Friday. Highs will be back into the 70s by the end of the week. As skies clear up for the weekend, we will continue our warming trend, reaching into the 80s for the start of next week.