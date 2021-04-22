7 Day Forecast for April 22nd, 2021

A frigid start to the day with lows down below freezing in some areas. Thankfully the winds are staying pretty light, so we wont have to worry as much about a wind chill, but you will still want to bundle up before you head out. Our skies will remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy through out the day, but even with a little sunshine, highs will only reach into the lower 60s. Clouds will be increasing overnight, helping to insulate us and keeping lows in the 40s.

A chance of showers will begin to develop Thursday. By the afternoon we could have some isolated light rain showers. Highs will reach up to 60 degrees with winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. Rain chances will be up to 40% Friday, as a warm front moves into Texoma. The warm front will raise our highs into the upper 70s and increase our chance of stormy weather.

The storms will be clearing out ahead of our weekend, but the warm air will remain, Highs will push into the 80s next week.