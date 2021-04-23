7 Day Forecast for April 23rd, 2021

We will be cool and cloudy today. Highs will only reach into the lower 60s with winds out of the southeast at around 10-15 mph. A few isolated showers will be possible late this afternoon but a layer of warm air in the upper atmosphere will keep the chance of rain at only around 20%. A warm front will arrive overnight, it will degrade the capping layer of warm air which will allow more scattered showers. With the warmer air Friday afternoon, we expect highs in the upper 70s and a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The rain chance will also include a slight risk of severe weather. The storms will have the potential for hail over an inch in diameter and a low risk of tornadic development.

Winds will change briefly to be out of the north as skies clear up Saturday. Highs will remain in the 70s to start the weekend, but will jump into the 80s for our Sunday afternoon. Next week will start off with a taste of summer heat.