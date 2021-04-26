7 Day Forecast for April 26th, 2021

We will have stormy weather this afternoon. A low pressure region to the west of Texoma has started heading our way. As it moves to the east it will be pulling in some much warmer air from the south. As the warm front heads north, we will have a small chance of showers. The warm front will also have a secondary rain effect, with our increased temperatures the atmosphere will be primed for stronger storms this afternoon as the low pressure system arrives. We will have a slight risk of thunderstorms later this afternoon, with hail up to 1 inch in diameter, strong winds, and low risk of tornado development. Highs will be up to 76 degrees with winds out of the south at around 10-20 mph.

Rain chances will be decreasing overnight, but we will still have a small chance of light showers remaining. Lows will be down to 53 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. Sunny skies will return over the weekend and temperatures will continue to increase. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s over the weekend. We will reach up near 90 degrees for our Monday afternoon. We will have another chance of showers Tuesday of next week.