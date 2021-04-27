7 Day Forecast for April 27th, 2021

The warm and windy weather is ramping up today. Even with mostly cloudy skies, highs will be reaching up into the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be strong as well. They will be sustained at around 20 mph, but we could see wind gusts reaching up to 35-40 mph this afternoon. Our skies will be partly cloudy tonight. If you can peek through a break through the clouds, you will see our Pink, super moon tonight. No, we are not expecting the moon to be pink, Pink Moon is only the name for the full moon in April. The moon will not be a different color but it will appear a little brighter and larger since it will be full at its Perigee (closest to earth) position on its orbit. Otherwise lows will be down to 66 degrees as winds continue out of the south.

Tuesday will start off another cloudy day. As we warm up in the afternoon scattered showers will begin. A dryline will push in closer to Texoma ahead of a cold front, bringing the afternoon showers with a few isolated thunderstorms. Highs will still be in the lower 80s. Stronger storms arriving as the cold front moves over the region later Tuesday night. There will be a 90% chance of storms with hail and strong winds staying our main concerns, Isolated tornados will be a possibility as well. The rainy weather is expected to last until Thursday morning. We could receive up to around 2 inches of rain. Skies will be clearing up by the end of the week, with highs in the 90s.