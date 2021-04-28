Strong storms remain a concern today. We saw at least 2 confirmed tornadoes yesterday and we will start off the day with a tornado watch encompassing most of Texoma. Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected for the rest of the day with cloudy skies and a southeastern breeze. There will be an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms through the rest of the day, with potential for severe weather increasing as we head into the evening.
Thunderstorms will persist with a 70% chance tonight. Lows down to 58 degrees winds will be changing to be out of the north. Thursday will begin rainy, but the rain chances will decrease for the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 70s. but we will warm back up for the weekend.
7 Day Forecast for April 28th, 2021
