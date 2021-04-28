7 Day Forecast for April 28th, 2021

An ominous start to our day. Foreboding clouds hover silently in the sky. Lows still in the 60s. Highs in the 80s this afternoon will increase the instability in our atmosphere increasing the chance of stronger storms. A dryline to our west has kept winds out of the south, pulling in the warm humid Gulf air, as the dryline moves east, it will give enough lift for our humid air feed into the chance of rain later today. We will have a 50% chance this afternoon of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Light showers will be possible around noon today with isolated thunderstorms popping up after 4 PM. We will be under a slight risk of severe weather this evening, our main risk will be large hail and gusty winds. We will continue to have the potential for isolated tornados.

The dryline will retreat to the west overnight but will be over taken by the cold front. The front will maintain our thunderstorm chances throughout the day Wednesday as it inches it way to the east. This will keep an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms across Texoma. Highs well be a little lower, but still in the upper 70s Wednesday afternoon. More rain Wednesday night into Thursday. But the severe risk will change from Hail and winds to a risk of flooding. One to Two inches of rain can be expected for most of Texoma, but a few areas could receive up to around 3-4 inches if the front stalls over Texoma. If that happens it will increase our risk of flooding in low lying areas.

Skies will clear up by the end of the week and highs will skyrocket. We will feel a lot more like summer with highs in the 90s Sunday and Monday.