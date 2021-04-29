7 Day Forecast for April 29th, 2021

The slow moving front has finally passed Texoma. We will still be dealing with cloudy skies and a few scattered showers this morning but the risk of storms will be much lower today. With the front to the east of us, we will have winds out of the north today. We expect our breeze to start off at around 10 mph but will increase to around 20-25 mph this afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 70s today and we will be cooling back down into the mid 50s tonight.



Skies will be a little clearer by Friday. Highs will be in the mid 70s with a calmer northeastern breeze. The break from the rain will be short, by this weekend, the pacific front will begin to push back to the north, bringing scattered showers back to Texoma by Saturday afternoon. An isolated thunderstorm or two could pop up Saturday night but the weather will be calming down for the start of next week. Skies clearing back up Sunday as highs reach into the mid 80s.