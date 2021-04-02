7 Day Forecast for April 2nd, 2021

Wonderful weather expected for the rest of this week and our Easter Weekend. Highs will remain I the upper 60s and lower 70s today. Skies will remain clear thanks to a ridge of high pressure over the great plains region. Winds will be changing to be out of the south through the afternoon, only reaching up to around 10 mph. A few clouds returning for the end of the week as winds begin picking up from the south to around 10-20 mph Friday.

Easter Weekend is shaping up to be a little warmer but just as nice. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s with highs in the mid 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy for our Easter Sunday. Expect winds to remain from the south at around 10-15 mph. The warm up will continue into next week. Highs will be in the 80s starting Monday and will reach into the upper 80s by the middle of next week.