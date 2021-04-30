7 Day Forecast for April 30th, 2021

Cloudy skies and Isolated showers will start our day, but as high pressure moves to the north of Texoma, we will have some sunshine for the afternoon. Rain chances will be clearing out by sunrise this morning. Our mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy for our afternoon as highs reach up to 76 degrees. As the high pressure systems makes its eastern journey, it will also impact our winds, we will have a more eastern breeze by the afternoon at around 10-15 mph.



The sunny skies will be brief. More clouds arriving for tonight with a few isolated showers popping up. Lows will be down to 59 degrees. Rain chances will increase further for our Saturday. The pacific jet will help push a region of low pressure further north to increase our rain chances up to around 40%. We could have a few thunderstorms back in areas south of The Red River. A warmer southern breeze will take hold for the start of next week. Highs will be back in the 80s to start of next week, but another cold front will cool us down by Tuesday.