7 Day Forecast for April 5th, 2021

Whipping winds will be able to be heard as muted light trickles in through the window. As one heads outside the breeze may catch them off guard if they are expecting today to be the same as yesterday. Though the temperatures will be a few degrees warmer, reaching into the lower 70s, skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy and winds will remain from the south at around 15-20 mph.

The southern breeze will continue to usher in warmer air. The need for winter attire decreases as the highs continue to climb over the next few days. Easter weekend will be a joyous event for spring weather lovers. Highs will remain in the 70s, with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Young ones searching for festive eggs will Sunday mornings low of 54 degrees.

Next week will be our first taste of summer as highs push well above average. Tuesday afternoon will warm into the upper 80s and we will remain in the 80s for next week.