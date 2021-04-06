7 Day Forecast for April 6th, 2021

The old adage of April showers bring May flowers has been around for decades and for good reason. Typically Texoma can expect some of the heaviest showers in the early months of Spring. Sadly we have not received nearly enough rain and there are not signs of heavy rain in our forecast. There are only small chances of Isolated showers in the extended forecast.

Today highs will be up to 81 degrees. Skies will remain mostly sunny with winds out of the south at around 10-20 mph. The rain is expected to be at bay, but there has been higher surface humidity. The highs humidity will keep our lows in the 50s and 60s for the next few days. Tuesday will warmer and windier. Highs will reach up to 86 degrees with winds from the south up to around 20-25 mph.

A northern breeze will return by the middle of the week, with only a slight chance to afternoon highs. We will remain warmer than average through the rest of the week with mostly sunny skies until the weekend.