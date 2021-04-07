7 Day Forecast for April 7th, 2021

The warm and windy weather is ramping up for today. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s in most of Texoma, we could even have a few 90 degree highs in our western counties. Winds will be pretty gusty out of the south at around 15-25 mph. Wind gusts could even reach up to 40 mph today. We will have partly cloudy skies throw-out the day as clouds form off of a dryline to our west. Be careful as you head out west, due to the high winds and above average heat, there will be an elevated risk of fire danger.

Skies will clear back up overnight as lows cool down to 55 degrees. A front will be moving through early Wednesday. It will be a weak front, only dropping highs by around 5-10 degrees, but it will be changing out winds to be out of the north. Winds will be calming down by the end of the we but highs will be creeping back up into the 80s for Thursday and Friday.