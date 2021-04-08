7 Day Forecast for April 8th, 2021

This mornings cold front has a noticeable impact for us today. Winds will remain breezy, but will stay out of the Northwest through the afternoon. Highs will be only a few degrees cooler, expected to reach into the mid to upper 70s today. Today is shaping up to be a very beautiful day plenty of sunshine. Lows will be down to 46 degrees tonight as winds calm down to around 5-10 mph.

Over the next several days our highs and winds will be a little turbulent. That is due to a couple of weak fronts. The next front is still a ways away, and before it arrives highs will return to the 80s for Thursday and Friday. It will arrive for the start of our weekend and highs will be back down near average for our Saturday. We could see an isolated shower or two late Friday. We will have a better chance of showers with the second front. It is expected to arrive my Monday and will bring a 20-30% chance of rain for the start of next week.