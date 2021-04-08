There may be a slight chill in the air this morning, but with sunny skies this afternoon highs will return to the lower to mid 80s. Winds will be calmer today as they shift to be out of the southwest. The breeze will stay at around 5-10 mph. Clear skies continue overnight as lows stay in the mid to upper 50s. Our light southern breeze will persist into Friday.
We will continue to have highs in the mid 80s for Friday afternoon, but we will have cloudier skies. A cold front will be approaching from the northwest and is expected to arrive late Friday Evening. The front will bring a 30% chance of rain to Texoma as will have a slight risk of Thunderstorm development. The main concern with Friday’s storms will be Hail and winds with a low risk of tornado development.
Roller coaster highs continue through the weekend. Highs in the 70s Saturday and back into the mid 80s Sunday. Another cold front will move through Monday morning. This second front will have more of a lasting impact. Highs return to the lower 70s with scattered showers possible into the middle of next week.
7 Day Forecast for April 8th, 2021
