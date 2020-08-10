7 Day Forecast for August 10th, 2020

A hot and sunny forecast for our weekend. We are expecting a pretty typical early August forecast. A ridge of high pressure will be strengthening over central portions of the United States. We will feel the effect of the high pressure today, skies will be mostly sunny and our highs will be around 99° to 101°. Winds will remain from the south, increasing up to 15-20 mph this afternoon.

We will remain consistently hot and dry for the next several days. We will continue to battle the heat well into next week, as highs differ by only a few degrees .