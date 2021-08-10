High temperatures persist across Texoma, but relief may be on the way

Grab the bottle of water and sunscreen before you head out the door, we will remain sunny and hot. Lows stayed pretty warm this morning, lows were only down to 80 degrees.

Our winds have remained out of the south at around 15-20 mph and they will not change over the day. We will continue to feel a breezy south wind as highs reach up to 101 degrees.

Although the breeze will be appreciated, it will not keep us from having a feels-like temperature of 104°. We will remain warm overnight, lows will be down to 77 degrees.



There will be a small temperature decrease over the next few days. It will still be hot, but highs will be back in the double digits Friday and Saturday.

High pressure will be building off to the west, which will cause a northern flow in the upper atmosphere over the great plains.

The upper level winds move over Texoma by the end of the week, it will cause more instability. A few more clouds will begin to form and we will even have a 30% chance of rain showers forming over the weekend.